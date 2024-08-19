Dominic Solanke to replace Harry Kane in the England team following his move to Tottenham Hotspur, says former Three Lions captain

By
published

Tottenham Hotspur's new centre-forward signing from Bournemouth could relish the chance to thrive on a bigger stage again

Dominic Solanke in action for Bournemouth
Dominic Solanke earned a move to Tottenham after his impressive performances for Bournemouth (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former England striker Alan Shearer believes Dominic Solanke could be the man to take Harry Kane's place in the national team setup if he lives up to his potential following his big-money move to Tottenham.

Solanke had been unable to make a serious mark in earlier spells at Chelsea and Liverpool, and spent two year in the Championship after joining Bournemouth in January 2019 and suffering relegation the following season.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.