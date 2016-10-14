England line up Germany friendly

England will face world champions Germany in their first fixture of 2017, the Football Association announced on Friday.

The Three Lions, who beat Germany 3-2 in Berlin in March thanks to goals from Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy and Eric Dier, will face Joachim Low's men at Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park on March 22.

The game comes four days before England take on Lithuania in a World Cup qualifier at Wembley.

By then, the identity of the new England manager should be known with interim boss Gareth Southgate the favourite to take over on a full-time basis.

Southgate oversaw a 2-0 defeat of Malta and a 0-0 draw in Slovenia in the first two games of his four-match stint in temporary charge.

For Germany, the England game precedes a trip to Azerbaijan and DFB president Reinhard Grindel is excited at hosting the game at such an atmospheric venue.

He said: "The fans can look forward to the start of our international match year with a traditional and prestigious game. Dortmund, with its great atmosphere, is an ideal venue for the match with England - a game that has great history."