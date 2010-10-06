England promises FIFA 2018 profits

The money generated for world football's governing body, based on projected ticket sales alone from the 2017 Confederations Cup and the World Cup itself, would be supplemented by other revenue accruing from the finals.

The bid team also announced that all ticket-holding fans and accredited media and other personnel would be eligible for free travel on match days and that FIFA's requirements of having 60,000 hotel rooms contracted to house guests had been met.

More than 400,000 other rooms would also be available

In addition, all 32 competing finalists would be hosted by a Premier League or Football League club and would have the use of all of that club's medical and training facilities.

The England bid estimates revenue of 602 million pounds from ticketing with the costs of the tournament put at 441 million, based on 94 percent stadium occupancy.

Under FIFA rules the ticket revenue and dollar conversions are based on March 2010 figures.

The bidding war to stage the 2018 and 2022 finals is beginning to intensify with FIFA making its decision for both tournaments in Zurich on December 2.

Spain's World Cup-winning midfielder Cesc Fabregas hosted a round of media interviews in London on Tuesday while the bidding countries are all meeting the international media at the high profile Leaders in Football business conference at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge ground in London on Wednesday and Thursday.

NEW COMMITMENTS

England is bidding to stage the 2018 event along with Russia, the United States and joint bids from Netherlands/Belgium and Spain/Portugal. Those countries are also, technically at least, bidding for 2022 as well.

But with a European country expected to win the right to stage the 2018 finals, the 2022 battle is realistically between Qatar, Japan, South Korea, Australia and, probably, the United States which is expected to withdraw from the 2018 race.

The England bid announced 18 new commitments to FIFA on Wednesday in a "Pledges to Partners" document highlighting how the World Cup in England would benefit six major stakeholders - FIFA, the participating teams and players, fans, commercial partners, the global media and the World Cup legacy.

"A World Cup in England would make a projected profit for FIFA of 161 million pounds from the Local Organising Committee alone," said the document.

Bid CEO Andy Anson said in a statement: "We believe these (18 new commitments) provide a clear demonstration of why we would be the best possible partner for FIFA and the global football family.

"FIFA can use England 2018 as a launch pad for more direct investment around the global football family - creating not only the greatest financial value but also the greatest social value."