England scrap Thailand friendly

The English FA (Football Association) told their counterparts the players needed to rest at the end of the season and the June 7 game in Bangkok would not now take place, Thailand FA (FAT) general secretary Ong-Art Kosinkar told Reuters.

There have been reports in the British media the English FA were unhappy FAT president Worawi Makudi did not back their bid to host the 2018 World Cup despite the close relationship between the associations.

Worawi is a long-time member of FIFA's executive committee which last month awarded the 2018 World Cup to Russia.

The English FA had previously helped Thailand to secure the services of former players Peter Reid and Bryan Robson as coach of the national team.