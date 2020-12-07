England to face Poland in 2022 World Cup qualifiers

England face familiar qualifying foes Poland on the road to the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

The Poles, whose star striker Robert Lewandowski has arguably been the best player in the world in 2020, have faced the Three Lions in qualifying for the 1974, 1990, 1994, 2006 and 2014 World Cups, as well as taking on England in the finals in Mexico in 1986.

England and Poland also met in qualifying for the 1992 and 2000 European Championships.

Gareth Southgate’s men have also been drawn against Hungary, Albania, Andorra and San Marino in matches which will be played between March and November next year.

Scotland are up against Denmark, Austria, Israel, the Faroe Islands and Moldova in Group F as they seek a first World Cup qualification since 1998.

The Scots lost to Israel in a Nations League match last month.