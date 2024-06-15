England veteran admits he ‘never stood a chance’ of forging spot at Manchester City

Kieran Trippier believes that he would have struggled to make it at Man City under Pep Guardiola

England open their Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia on Sunday, with Kieran Trippier set to start at left-back – and the Newcastle veteran has admitted that he would have never made the grade had he stayed at Manchester City.

The reigning Premier League champions have John Stones, vice captain Kyle Walker, and Player of the Season Phil Foden in Gareth Southgate’s squad.

Even Cole Palmer, their academy graduate now at Chelsea, is in with a chance of featuring heavily this tournament.

Pep Guardiola has led Man City to their most successful-ever era (Image credit: Alamy)

Trippier is another to have come through the club’s academy, but similar to the Blues attacker, the full-back was sold before he could make a name for himself.

At Manchester City, Micah Richards was ahead of him at right-back, and he knew he would struggle to make the grade.

When Trippier was asked if he would have landed a spot in the starting XI if Pep Guardiola was manager at the time when he was there, he told Overlap via SkyBet: "Not really, if I am going to be honest with you. I look at my career and I wouldn’t change anything. I think at the time I was there you had [Pablo] Zabaleta who was one of the best right backs for many years. Micah [Richards] was there as well, and I went through the transition where they had just been taken over.

Micah Richards was ahead of Kieran Trippier at Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

He continued: "They started buying loads of players and I needed to get out and play. I was at Barnsley [on loan] and loved the experience of that. I think there is no shame in dropping down a league. It was tough for me at Manchester City at the time because I was never going to play. That is when I signed for Burnley.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I go back to my first game at Barnsley, I was playing next to Darren Moore, and he was brilliant with me. It was a good experience over a year and a half at Barnsley and I just wanted more of it and of course I was at City for many years in the youth system. The players that decided to stay there and get more money, now are not really playing, so just getting game time was important no matter where it was.

"Back then, when you’re young, you don’t play for the money, it is more about the pure enjoyment of playing football and that was what my main focus was. I knew a few lads at Burnley when I was there, and everything was perfect.”

More Euro 2024 stories

We have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.

We have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever. With England set to be one of the favourites, meanwhile, we've analysed what the pathway to the final could look like for the Three Lions.

With plenty of favourites for the tournament in 2024, here's a look at the previous records of some of the bigger nations at the tournament.