England veteran admits he ‘never stood a chance’ of forging spot at Manchester City

By
published

England defender has provided a ruthlessly honest answer when asked if he would have made it at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola

Harry Kane and Kieran Trippier of England speak as they walk out prior to the England Training Session at St George's Park on July 10, 2021 in Burton upon Trent, England. (
Kieran Trippier believes that he would have struggled to make it at Man City under Pep Guardiola (Image credit: Getty Images)

England open their Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia on Sunday, with Kieran Trippier set to start at left-back – and the Newcastle veteran has admitted that he would have never made the grade had he stayed at Manchester City.

The reigning Premier League champions have John Stones, vice captain Kyle Walker, and Player of the Season Phil Foden in Gareth Southgate’s squad. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jacque Talbot
Jacque Talbot

Jacque Talbot is a freelance football journalist who predominantly specialises in transfer stories and exclusives. He began his career in 2016 covering the world-renowned Sandbach United, of North West Counties fame, before earning a spot on the sports desks of national papers, where he bounced between several outlets such as Sportbible, the Express, Mirror, and Daily Star. An NCTJ graduate of the News Associates who swapped investigative journalism in the Costa del Sol for football reporting in Northern England, he first wrote for FourFourTwo in December 2023.