Euro 2024 tickets: How to get Euros tickets

Want to know how to get Euro 2024 tickets? With Euros tickets going on sale shortly, we have the complete guide of how, where and how much to pay for the tournament.

Germany certainly know how to put on a competition, with the nation hosting the 2024 edition of the Euros – and after a stunning Euro 2020, hope is high for another exciting tournament. This time around, however, stadiums will be packed to the brim, with many of Germany's biggest grounds featuring in FourFourTwo's Best Stadiums in the World list.

Whether you want to go to follow your country or you simply want to get across to see any game, it promises to be one of the best football tickets of the year. Here's how to make sure you're at Euro 2024.

How to get Euro 2024 tickets

Henri Delaunay Cup as seen at Euro 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Where can I buy Euro 2024 tickets?

Euro 2024 tickets will go on sale via UEFA's official website. You need to pre-register for the tournament – there are more details here.

When do Euro 2024 tickets go on sale?

Over 1.2 million tickets will be available to apply for from October 3 (as of 14:00 CEST) to October 26 2023. The tickets will be drawn via a lottery.

More tickets will be held back for sale to supporters of the national teams that qualify through the Euro 2024 play-offs, scheduled for March 21 and 26 next year.

Do I need to be a member of UEFA or England to get tickets?

You need to have a UEFA account. You can create an account on UEFA.com.

Pricing

England celebrate during the Euro 2020 final (Image credit: Getty Images)

How much do Euro 2024 tickets cost?

Tickets will start from €30. A full list of prices follows below:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Euro 2024 ticket pricing Header Cell - Column 0 Fans First Category 3 Category 2 Category 1 Group stage €30 €60 €150 €200 Opening match €50 €195 €400 €600 Round of 16 €50 €85 €175 €250 Quarter-final 60 €100 €200 €300 Semi-final 80 €195 €400 €600 Final 95 €300 €600 €1,000

Hospitality

UEFA 2024 will offer top-class hospitality (Image credit: UEFA)

Is hospitality available at Euro 2024?

Hospitality packages are available to buy now for Euro 2024. You can find out more on UEFA's official website.

Location

The Allianz Arena will be one of 10 stadiums hosting at the Euros (Image credit: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Which stadiums are hosting Euro 2024?

10 stadiums will be hosting at Euro 2024. A full list is below:

Olympiastadion, Berlin

RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne

Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund

Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf

Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt

Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen

Volksparkstadion, Hamburg

Red Bull Arena, Leipzig

Allianz Arena, Munich

MHPArena, Stuttgart

The final is set to be held in Berlin, just as the 2006 World Cup final was. The two semi-finals are set to be held in Munich and Dortmund.

FAQs

How can I buy tickets to England home games? England Supporters Travel Club members receive priority access to home match sales. You can find out more on the FA's website.

Who is hosting Euro 2028? As it stands there are only two bids to host the Euros in 2028. England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Republic of Ireland have bid – as have Turkey. In July 2023, the Turkish Football Federation and the Italian Football Federation submitted a request to UEFA to merge their bids for Euro 2032. If accepted,Turkey's bid to host Euro 2028 will be withdrawn.

