English clubs preparing to move for Milan duo

The Italian giants are reported to be trying to offload players, including Klass-Jan Huntelaar and Mathieu Flamini, to raise the necessary funds for a £40 million bid for Barcelona forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Huntelaar in particular has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League, and Tottenham are said to be amongst the forerunners for his signature, with Harry Redknapp thought to be keen on bringing a new striker to the White Hart Lane club this summer.

The striker, who scored the winner for Holland in their final World Cup Group E match against Cameroon last week, has attracted the attention of Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson in the past, but Spanish newspaper Sport suggest he may now be heading to Tottenham for around £11.5 million.

Former Arsenal midfielder Flamini was also linked with a move to White Hart Lane in January, but a move failed to materialise.

His impressive performances during his time at Emirates Stadium are likely to see a host of Premier League sides interested in his signature, despite the Frenchman failing to make an impact in Serie A.

It has also been suggested that the Rossoneri may be prepared to cash in on either Ronaldinho or Alexandre Pato, news which will alert Chelsea, who have been heavily linked with the latter since Carlo Ancelotti took over at Stamford Bridge last summer.

Milan are also said to be considering a move for Spurs and Arsenal target Joe Cole, who will be available on a free transfer at the end of this month when his contract with Chelsea will expire.

Manchester United have already poured scorn on rumours that the England midfielder could be heading for Old Trafford.

