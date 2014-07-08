Enrique raring to get started after injuries

The Spaniard made just eight Premier League appearances during the previous campaign, before a knee injury curtailed his involvement in November.

However, with the new season set to begin next month, Enrique is approaching full fitness and cannot wait to get started.

"I've been here since last week and I'm really happy," he told Liverpool's official website upon his return to pre-season training.

"I've been waiting for this moment for so long. I'm feeling great.

"I'm really happy to try to be playing games again. I've been working in the summer and I've been here for the last week. I've been working quite a lot in fitness terms.

"You can work on your own, but when you work with other people it's different.

"They told me little by little, I have to be careful, because I don't want a setback.

"I've been working with the physios; I only stopped for a week but for the rest of the holidays, I have been working because I have to be completely fit for this season."