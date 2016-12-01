Enzo Zidane targets more opportunities after 'special' debut goal

Enzo Zidane is targeting more first-team opportunities and reflected on a "special" debut goal for Real Madrid in Wednesday's battering of Cultural Leonesa.

The 21-year-old is following in the large footsteps of his father and Madrid coach Zinedine, who is a legendary figure at the Santiago Bernabeu.

But the younger Zidane took his first tentative steps towards emulating his dad's copious achievements by scoring Madrid's fourth goal in the 6-1 Copa del Rey rout of Leonesa on his competitive debut.

Zidane was delighted to mark his bow with a goal and is determined to play more regularly in the first team.

"To score on your Real Madrid debut is always a dream and I'm really happy it's come at the Bernabeu and with a win," he told Madrid's official website.

"It's been a very special night. I've had to wait for my chance and now it's here. This is the beginning and I have to keep working to get more chances and help the team."

Zidane, a graduate of Madrid's famed youth academy, replaced Isco early in the second half and said the elder statesmen in Madrid's squad are more than happy to help out the club's burgeoning talent.

"The squad treat me and all of the other younger players really well," he added. "You learn things all the time just from watching the best players in the world.

"What's more, there's a really good vibe, the first-team players always give us a warm welcome, they offer us advice and are always there to help.

"That's really important for a player like me as it allows me to enjoy my football with them."