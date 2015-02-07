Equatorial Guinea looking ahead, says boss Becker

The tournament hosts were beaten 3-0 by Ghana, not before the home fans caused play to be halted in the dying stages in Malabo on Thursday.

The Equatorial Guinea fans reportedly hounded the Ghanaian supporters, so much so that some of the latter filtered onto the arena to escape - causing a farcical ending to the contest.

Becker was not drawn on the controversy, claiming his side were quickly redirecting their focus to the third place play-off against Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday.

"We have spent today trying to recover from the efforts we put in, in the semi-final," Becker said on Friday.

"We have had massages and a training session to try to help the team to recover for the third place match and to take the pressure off the players."

Equatorial Guinea are already assured of their best result at the continental showpiece, having only previously been at the finals once before - when they finished seventh in 2012.

Becker said they defied the odds to progress to the semi-finals, and still able to finish on the podium, but conceded they were outclassed by finalists Ghana.

"It seems everybody thought we would get nowhere in this Africa Cup of Nations because we were the lowest ranked team in the competition," he said.

"Now we are among the top four sides in the competition this year. It's something unbelievable and the reason we are here is because of the players efforts.

"I think yesterday's result was fair. Ghana played a very good game and I think on the field, there was only fair play."

