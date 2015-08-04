Eredivisie season-opener postponed due to police strike

The opening fixture of the Eredivisie season has been postponed due to a police strike.

Heerenveen had been due to get the season under way in the Netherlands' top flight by hosting De Graafschap at the Abe Lenstra Stadion on Friday.

However, a new date will have to be found after the mayor of Heerenveen, Tjeerd van der Zwan, ruled that it could not go ahead.

"We would have liked to play," said Heerenveen general manager Hans Vonk.

"It's a pity, but we understand the position of the mayor. The police will undoubtedly have a good reason to take action.

"Unfortunately, the opening game of the season always gets a lot of media attention, which we have now missed out on."