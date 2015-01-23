Eredivisie: Twente 2 Heracles 0

Corona pounced on a defensive howler from Ramon Zomer to put the hosts ahead just after the hour mark.

Zomer was too casual as he attempted to pass back to goalkeeper Dennis Telgenkamp mark and Corona showed rapid reactions to stretch and prod the ball home.

Twente were also twice denied by the frame of the goal as both Corona and Ould-Chikh struck the crossbar.

Ould-Chikh, however, got the goal that his lively cameo from the bench deserved as he unleashed a dipping effort from the edge of the area that was almost an identical effort to the one that he cannoned off the top of the bar minutes earlier.

Victory for Twente leaves them a point behind fourth-placed PEC Zwolle, while Heracles slumped to a third successive league defeat without scoring.