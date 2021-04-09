Erik Pieters and Phil Bardsley available for Burnley against Newcastle

Burnley will have full-backs Erik Pieters and Phil Bardsley available for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Newcastle.

Left-back Pieters has recovered after being forced off by a hamstring problem in last weekend’s loss at Southampton, while right-back Bardsley returns to contention following compassionate leave.

The Clarets remain without injured trio Ashley Barnes, Robbie Brady and Kevin Long.

Newcastle’s leading scorer Callum Wilson is available for Sunday’s Premier League trip to Burnley after missing seven games with a hamstring tear.

However, the striker’s impending return comes as skipper Jamaal Lascelles undergoes scans of a suspected stress fracture of his foot which will keep him out of the trip to Turf Moor.

Fellow defender Federico Fernandez (calf) is fit and striker Andy Carroll (calf) has a chance of making it, but midfielder Ryan Fraser (groin) and Fabian Schar and Isaac Hayden (both knee) are still out.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Peacock-Farrell, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Bardsley, Taylor, Nartey, Dunne, Driscoll-Glennon, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, McNeil, Westwood, Stephens, Cork, Richardson, Wood, Vydra, Rodriguez.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Krafth, Manquillo, Lewis, Dummett, Fernandez, Clark, Fernandez, Shelvey, Hendrick, M. Longstaff, S. Longstaff, Murphy, Willock, Ritchie, Anderson, Atsu, Wilson, Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Gayle, Carroll.