Erik ten Hag STILL controls Manchester United transfers: Fabrizio Romano

Suggestions that Erik ten Hag will have less say in Manchester United's transfer business after INEOS' investment are not true, says Fabrizio Romano.

INEOS CEO Sir Jim Ratcliffe, a lifelong Man United fan, is set to take control of the club's footballing operations after buying a 25% share at Old Trafford – where the Glazer family remain the majority owners.

And there had been talk that Ten Hag would end up with a reduced role on the player recruitment front.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is the second-richest person in the UK, with an estimated fortune of almost £30bn (Image credit: Getty Images)

But Romano doesn't see anything changing there, explaining in his Daily Briefing that United's manager would have more support to make decisions – rather than being forced to delegate some of his power. He said:

"I'm not aware of the rumours that Ten Hag is no longer in control of transfers at Manchester United. It's just the club preparing for big changes: new CEO; new director of football.

"Ten Hag will have new people around him deciding together with him. This is the point, but it's part of many changes happening at Manchester United, as is normal when there are new owners."

Romano expects that Ten Hag will continue to call the shots (Image credit: Getty Images)

United have not done any business in the January transfer window, which closes on Thursday February 1 at 11pm.

And most of the signings they made last summer have underwhelmed to one degree or another: the goals have not flowed for Rasmus Hojlund, while Andre Onana's early Red Devils career has been littered with mistakes and Mason Mount has flattered to deceive.

As such, Ten Hag has attracted further criticism surrounding his acquisitions – which include £82m flop Antony.

