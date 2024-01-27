Manchester United given chance to sign long-term target as first signing of the INEOS era: reports

Manchester United may get the unexpected opportunity to go back in for a reported long-standing transfer target after a change of heart by his current club, Barcelona.

Jules Kounde has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for years, with claims of their interest dating back as far as 2021, but were frustrated in any efforts they may have made to bring him to the club from Sevilla as the defender eventually moved to Barca in summer 2022.

As TeamTalk relate, United have supposedly kept tabs on 24-cap French international Kounde, with claims emerging last May that they had made a renewed bid to prise him away from the Nou Camp but again came away empty-handed thanks to the Catalan giants’ unwillingness to consider selling one of their key players.

But reports from Spanish out Sport now claim that Barcelona may be ready to countenance offers for the 25 year old following a loss of form, which may open the door for United to try yet again in an effort to relieve their long-standing problems at centre-back. Because that's what they need, another expensive out-of-form player.

United transfer rumours are never far from the headlines, but that has gone into overdrive since Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment in the club was announced last month.

The incoming 25% owner is said to have big ambitions for the club that will start with a complete audit of their operations, overseen by his right-hand man in cycling, Sir Dave Brailsford, who recently stepped down from his role with Ineos.

