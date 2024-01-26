Pep Guardiola controversial in future transfer plans - as Manchester City boss discusses high-profile departures

Pep Guardiola has controversially suggested that Manchester City will let key players leave for rivals, as long as the right transfer offer is submitted.

The Catalan boss' comments come after Manchester United announced the appointment of Omar Berrada as their incoming CEO, despite him currently being employed as a director at Manchester City.

With Berrada's cross-city switch, Guardiola refused to rule out any of his current squad departing for the Old Trafford outfit - regardless of how important and influential they are to the Manchester City team.

“Why not? If a person is unhappy here and wants to go to United and there’s a deal for the right price then why not? No problem,” Pep Guardiola said.

“If Omar is not happy here and wants to go there he has to go. What can we do? There is nothing wrong with that. In the clubs this situation happens.

"If we want a player from them, United have to agree to sell, and he wants to come and they agree a transfer, why should we not do it? Winning and losing doesn’t depends on these specific things. It depends on many things.”

Under Guardiola and current CEO Ferran Soriano, Manchester City have long-adopted the belief that a player who wants to leave, regardless of their importance to the team, should be sold as soon as possible.

Indeed, in the cases of Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer, all three were intent on leaving the Etihad Stadium to further their careers elsewhere, despite their potential impacts on Guardiola's side.

