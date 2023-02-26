Erik ten Hag targets trophies and history at Manchester United after Carabao Cup win

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has targeted more silverware after leading the club to their first trophy in six years on Sunday.

United beat Newcastle 2-0 at Wembley to claim a first trophy under the Dutch coach, who was appointed last summer, and a first for the club since 2017.

"We have to invest and suffer every day so we can win trophies," Ten Hag said after the game.

"It is about glory and honour. If you want to win something you have to do it because no one is going to bring you silverware in top football."

Ten Hag left Ajax for United last summer and took over at Old Trafford during a difficult period for the club.

"Maybe it was a risk but I am a little bit stubborn," he said. "I just loved United. When I see the shirt, when I see the fans at Old Trafford, the legacy from Sir Alex [Ferguson] with players known around the world.

"We want to do the same. This team wants to make its own history, its own legacy. When the opportunity came I thought this is the right opportunity for me. I wanted to be part of it."

Ten Hag met Ferguson for dinner last week and invited United's former manager into the dressing room after this win at Wembley.

"The dinner shows we are good and it shows he is really involved in the club," he said. "We can all learn a lot from what he did for Manchester United. It is an inspiration for all of us.

"Of course it is an honour to share my thoughts with him, to talk about how you lead a dressing room and the strategies. He is a happy man tonight."