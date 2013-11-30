Eriksen backs Villas-Boas to turn Tottenham round

Tottenham have not won in their last three Premier League matches and were heavily beaten by Manchester City last time out.

The 6-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium raised questions about Villas-Boas' approach but Eriksen insists the 36-year-old is capable of turning Spurs into title contenders.

Eriksen was one of seven new arrivals at White Hart Lane during the close-season and is confident they can be a major player in the league once the team adopt Villas-Boas' tactics fully.

"We have a good manager," he told TheDaily Telegraph. "He seems like he really wants us to play offensive football, doing our thing. Unluckily it hasn’t been what he wished for.

"I think he has the personality to blend the team. I don't know him that much.

"I'm just trying to adapt to his ideas and what my ideas are. It is just finding the way to connect and do the things that he really likes, that he wants me to do.

"He seems a good coach to me. Everyone has different ideas.

"When the players understand what he wants it will get better and better. It's all about patience."

Tottenham will have to do without the 21-year-old Denmark international at Manchester United on Sunday as he continues to recover from an ankle injury picked up with the national team earlier this month.