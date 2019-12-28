Erling Braut Haaland agrees personal terms with Juventus - report

It seems the speculation over the future of Erling Braut Haaland is finally coming to an end, and that he will have a new club sooner rather than later.

Tuttosport report that it's Juventus who have won the race to sign the highly rated Norwegian, helped in no small part by his agent Mino Raiola.

Juventus were one of four clubs reported to have met Haaland's €30m release clause - the other three thought to be Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig. As with the chase for Matthijs De Ligt last summer, it's the Bianconeri who have won out, verbally agreeing to a contract worth €8m a year.

The news will be a bitter blow to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United, who were thought to be leading the race to sign Haaland thanks to Solskjaer's previous relationship with the player.

Solskjaer had reportedly met Haaland in Austria over the Christmas period to try and convince him to join, and it was thought that reuniting with Solskjaer - who previously managed him whilst at Molde - was Haaland's first choice.

Marcus Rashford has been leading the line at Old Trafford this season, but his only deputy through the middle is teenager Mason Greenwood. Though Rashford has moved into double figures for goals this season, there has been a lot of debate about whether he's suited to a central role in the long term.

With United still knocking on the door of the top four - just four points behind Chelsea in 4th - strengthening in January is a priority. Solskjaer has been having monthly meetings with United's heads of recruitment since the start of the season to finalise targets both short and long-term.

Haaland may now be scratched off that list, but Rashford, Greenwood and Anthony Martial may yet have more competition for places come the end of the January window.

