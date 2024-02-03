Erling Haaland reveals bizarre combination ‘cheat’ meal

Erling Haaland gives off the impression of a clean-living, health obsessed machine – but just like the rest of us he’s prone to indulgence.

The sort of players who net 71 goals from 76 games in Manchester City colours have most bites overseen by nutritionists, so when Haaland gets the chance to unwind he does so in spectacular style.

Speaking to CITY+, via Euro Foot, the forward said: “If I cheat, I eat kebab, you know? Kebab pizza is my favourite thing. I love it. It's so good.

“Me and my brother, if we buy it, we're like hyping each other up, eating as much as possible!”

He said similar in an interview with Gary Neville last year, adding: “Sometimes I sit home like: ‘It would be so good,’ then I go to the fridge and make something else. That’s my life.”

Haaland has a fellow kebab fan in Turkey... (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kebab pizza isn’t the only rogue meal on Haaland’s menu, though. He also claimed to be partial to – wait for it – eating animal hearts: “Most people won’t eat those parts [hearts and livers], but I care about my body. I believe it’s essential to eat high-quality foods that are locally sourced.

“People say that beef is bad for you, but which one? What you get at McDonald’s? Or the meat from the cow roaming right outside your home?”

Also this week came reports from Spanish outlet El Desmarque suggesting Haaland is unhappy in Manchester, saying he “can’t stand” the city or its weather. We can’t imagine it’s for a lack of kebab-pizza joints.

The report suggested he’d be happier in the Spanish capital with Real Madrid, but Pep Guardiola dismissed the rumours, saying: "You have to ask the media from Madrid if he is unhappy. Maybe they have more info than we have.

"We don't have that feeling that he's unhappy. He was because he could not play – he was two months out injured – but maybe the media from Spain, especially Madrid, have more information than us.

"We cannot control what people say but the important thing is he's happy. When he's unhappy, he will take his decision."

