Erling Haaland 'can't stand' Manchester - and wants Real Madrid move this summer: report

Erling Haaland is unhappy living in Manchester according to reports, and could leave the Premier League after just two seasons.

Since joining Manchester City, the striker has flourished, scoring a ridiculous amount of goals to help Pep Guardiola's side win the treble last season.

But that might still not be enough to convince Haaland to stay, with the Norwegian keen for the next step in his career. Real Madrid is the inevitable destination, with his release clause not expected to be a stumbling block.

Haaland is looking to leave City after just two seasons (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet El Desmarque, Erling Haaland is not comfortable in Manchester, despite being happy playing for Pep Guardiola's Man City. The report suggests he "can't stand" the city, with the poor weather dampening his mood on a day-to-day basis.

Haaland has also reportedly always preferred a move to Real Madrid at some point in his career, with the promise of personal accolades more likely at the Bernabeu. Plus, a move would reunite him with Jude Bellingham, who has been trying to convince his former Borussia Dortmund team-mate to join him in the Spanish capital.

Haaland's Manchester City contract will still have three years remaining in the summer, with Transfermarkt valuing the 23-year-old at over £150m. Regardless, his reported release clause of £128m means that Real Madrid are confident in completing a potential deal in the summer transfer window.

Haaland's future might depend on Mbappe (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Haaland's future could rest on the imminent decision of Kylian Mbappe.

With the Frenchman demanding a £150m signing-on fee, as well as other clauses, Real Madrid simply won't have the fund to sign Haaland in the same window if their negotiation attempts with Mbappe are successful.

Mbappe is expected to decide on which club he will play his football at next season in the next few weeks, though, giving Manchester City fans a better idea of whether their talismanic striker will still be at the club come next season.

