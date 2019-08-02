Erwin and Ruddy hope to start for Staggies

Lee Erwin and Jack Ruddy come into contention for Ross County ahead of their Ladbrokes Premiership opener against Hamilton.

Former Motherwell and Kilmarnock striker Erwin is building up his fitness after returning from a spell in Iran.

Former Wolves goalkeeper Ruddy will compete with Ross Laidlaw for the number one jersey.

Hamilton are set to include new signing Luke Southwood after bringing the Reading goalkeeper in on loan until January after Ryan Fulton underwent knee surgery.

The 21-year-old was part of the England squad that won the Under-20 World Cup and helped Eastleigh reach the National League play-offs last season.

Forwards Mickel Miller and Steve Davies are both still struggling for fitness but Brian Easton and Ronan Hughes have been passed fit.

Scott Martin is suspended but the midfielder has not featured in any of their Betfred Cup games.

Provisional Ross County squad: Laidlaw, Ruddy, Fraser, Fontaine, Grivosti, Watson, Morris, Kelly, Vigurs, Spittal, Power, Paton, Chalmers, Mullin, Gardyne, Graham, Stewart, McKay, Erwin.

Provisional Hamilton squad: Fon Williams, McKenna, Hunt, Fjortoft, Easton, Stanger, McMann, Want, McGowan, Gogic, Mimnaugh, Hughes, MacKinnon, Alston, Smith, Cunningham, Oakley, Ogkmpoe, Adedoyin, Moyo, Southwood.