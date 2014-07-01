Espanyol's Moreno set for six-month layoff

The defender suffered the injury when he challenged Arjen Robben during Mexico's last 16 clash with the Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup on Sunday.

La Liga outfit Espanyol revealed on Tuesday that the 26-year-old will undergo an operation in his homeland and is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

A statement on the Barcelona club's website said: "Espanyol's medical team and Hector Moreno decided that the best option to begin his recovery from a fractured tibia is to undergo surgery.

"The defender will be operated on in Mexico, Tuesday afternoon local time, having been injured in the World Cup match which saw Mexico eliminated at the hands of Holland.

"Moreno will then begin his initial recovery in his homeland, which includes the post-operative and early rehabilitation stages.

"Later, he will return to Barcelona to fully complete the recovery process, which has been set between four and six months depending on how the treatment goes."