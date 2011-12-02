ESPN announces live fixtures for February

ESPN will also televise games in the FA Cup Fifth Round.

Coverage will be presented by Ray Stubbs with Kevin Keegan alongside him as lead analyst. ESPN’s analytical team will also include Robbie Savage, Steve McManaman, John Barnes, Martin Keown and Craig Burley.

FourFourTwo.com contributor Jon Champion and Chris Waddle will call the action from the commentary box, with ESPN’s matchday reporter Rebecca Lowe at pitchside, as she continues to get the exclusive stories from managers and players.

Announcing the selection of live matches, Jeroen Oerlemans, Vice President TV Channels, ESPN, Europe, Middle East and Africa, said: "We’ve had some great Barclays Premier League action on ESPN this season, including Manchester City’s comeback against QPR and Norwich City’s hard fought draw at Anfield against Liverpool.

"As the season continues into 2012, ESPN will take fans into the heat of the action as Manchester City look to maintain their quest for their first league title in 44 years and Spurs and Newcastle face each other as they battle to secure a Champions League qualifying spot for next season.”

ESPN’s forthcoming broadcasts of Barclays Premier League matches are as follows:

Saturday December 3: Aston Villa v Manchester United - 5:30pm

Saturday December 17: Wigan Athletic v Chelsea - 5:30pm



Saturday January 31: Manchester United v Blackburn Rovers - 12:45pm

Saturday January 21: Bolton Wanderers v Liverpool - 5:30pm

Saturday February 4: Manchester City v Fulham - 5:30pm

Saturday February 11: Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United - 5:30pm