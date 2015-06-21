Ethiopia 2 Kenya 0: Williamson's men slump to defeat

Kenya's hopes of reaching the African Nations Championship were dented by a 2-0 defeat to Ethiopia in the first leg of their preliminary qualifier.

Goals from Aschalew Girma and Gatoch Panom gave Ethiopia the advantage ahead of the return meeting and delighted a huge crowd in Addis Ababa.

To make matters worse for Kenya, Kevin Kimani saw a penalty saved in the closing stages - leaving Bobby Williamson's side with much work to do in the second leg.

Ethiopia are 24 places above Kenya in the world rankings and claimed a deserved lead midway through the first half as Girma found the net.

Panom, a scorer in his country's 2-1 victory over Lesotho last week, was given a chance to extend the lead with 14 minutes remaining when Biniam Assefa was brought down for a penalty.

And the youngster made no mistake, converting from 12 yards to put Ethiopia in control.

Kenya responded swiftly by winning a spot-kick of their own, but Tariku Getnet denied Kimani to ensure Ethiopia remain favourites to progress.