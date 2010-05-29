Eto'o threatens to skip World Cup

"Is it worth me going to the World Cup?" Inter Milan's Eto'o told French TV channel Canal Plus Sport late on Friday.

"I still have a few days to think about it but I will see if my participation is important because I don't need this in my career."

Milla, who scored four goals as Cameroon reached the World Cup quarter-finals in 1990, said earlier this week Eto'o had done a lot for Barcelona and Inter but nothing for his national side.

Eto'o, who has scored 44 goals in 94 appearances for the Indomitable Lions, added: "What has he (Milla) done? He did not win the World Cup. They played in a quarter-final and with what a team.

"And you wonder, 'are they my people?'. Are they really my people?"

Cameroon are drawn in Group E for the June 11 to July 11 tournament with the Netherlands, Denmark and Japan.

