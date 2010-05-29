Eto'o threatens to skip World Cup
By app
PARIS - Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o has threatened not to go next month's World Cup after criticism about his performances for the team from former international Roger Milla.
"Is it worth me going to the World Cup?" Inter Milan's Eto'o told French TV channel Canal Plus Sport late on Friday.
"I still have a few days to think about it but I will see if my participation is important because I don't need this in my career."
NEWS:Slovakia hold Cameroon
Milla, who scored four goals as Cameroon reached the World Cup quarter-finals in 1990, said earlier this week Eto'o had done a lot for Barcelona and Inter but nothing for his national side.
Eto'o, who has scored 44 goals in 94 appearances for the Indomitable Lions, added: "What has he (Milla) done? He did not win the World Cup. They played in a quarter-final and with what a team.
"And you wonder, 'are they my people?'. Are they really my people?"
Cameroon are drawn in Group E for the June 11 to July 11 tournament with the Netherlands, Denmark and Japan.
Q&A:Roger Milla
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.