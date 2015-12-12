Trending

Euro 2016 draw in full

The draw for the European Championships has been made in Paris.

The draw for the 2016 European Championship was made in Paris on Saturday.

Here are the groups in full:

Group A: France, Romania, Albania, Switzerland

Group B: England, Russia, Wales, Slovakia

Group C: Germany, Ukraine, Poland, Northern Ireland

Group D: Spain, Czech Republic, Turkey, Croatia

Group E: Belgium, Italy, Republic of Ireland, Sweden

Group F: Portugal, Iceland, Austria, Hungary