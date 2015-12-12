Euro 2016 draw in full
The draw for the European Championships has been made in Paris.
The draw for the 2016 European Championship was made in Paris on Saturday.
Here are the groups in full:
Group A: France, Romania, Albania, Switzerland
Group B: England, Russia, Wales, Slovakia
Group C: Germany, Ukraine, Poland, Northern Ireland
Group D: Spain, Czech Republic, Turkey, Croatia
Group E: Belgium, Italy, Republic of Ireland, Sweden
Group F: Portugal, Iceland, Austria, Hungary
