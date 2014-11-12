Euro 2016 Qualifying: Germany v Gibraltar

Joachim Low's side have been unconvincing in Group D, claiming just three points from as many matches, with only Gibraltar having scored fewer goals than Germany's meagre tally of three.

It has been a qualifying campaign characterised by lacklustre displays and the warning signs were there from the outset, when Thomas Muller's double saw Low's men to a scarcely deserved 2-1 victory over Scotland.

Poland proved tougher opposition and sent the Germans home pointless, before the Republic of Ireland secured a 1-1 draw in Gelsenkirchen last month.

That run of results has left the world's number one side languishing third in the group, but Gibraltar are ripe for a thrashing.

Allen Bula's charges have endured a harsh introduction to competitive international football, shipping 17 goals in three matches and failing to find the net themselves.

Poland and Ireland helped themselves to seven apiece, and Germany will be eyeing a similar tally, though the usual calls to avoid complacency have been made by the home side.

The stark disparity in quality between the two squads is evident, with four among the German ranks - Toni Kroos, Mario Gotze, Muller and Manuel Neuer - shortlisted for the Ballon d'Or last month.

But while those players may see this as just another game on the world stage, for Jonas Hector it could be a landmark occasion.

The Cologne full-back will be hoping to win his first cap, but the 24-year-old admits he struggled to believe it when he was given word of the call-up by boss Peter Stoger.

"I wanted to be sure that the manager wasn't messing with me," he told DFB.de. "I came back from the training ground and when I got to reception, I saw that I had a voicemail. I then tried to ring the manager back, but I didn't have any luck.

"But eventually we got through and we spoke for a short time. It all came as a surprise to me. I would never have thought that I would have had the chance to be in the squad so quickly."

Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus will play no part after being ruled out with an ankle injury, while Chelsea's Andre Schurrle is recovering from an infection.