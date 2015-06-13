Euro 2016 Qualifying Review: Four-minute treble sends Lewandowski top of scoring charts

Poland maintained their strong record in Euro 2016 qualifying, as Robert Lewandowski scored three times in four minutes to see them to a 4-0 win over Georgia on Saturday.

After Arkadiusz Milik had put the home side in front just after the hour, it seemed Poland would have to hold onto their slender advantage with a minute of normal time to go.

However, Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski had other ideas, smashing home his first in the 89th minute before adding a header and then sliding in his third in stoppage time.

Lewandowski now tops the scoring charts with seven, and Poland sit at the summit of Group D, a point clear of Germany, who had a hat-trick hero of their own in their 7-0 demolition of minnows Gibraltar.

Andre Schurrle scored three times for the world champions, while Max Kruse added a brace and there were further goals for Ilkay Gundogan and Karim Bellarabi - the latter's first at international level.

In the other match in that group, Scotland drew 1-1 with Republic of Ireland in Dublin - a result that keeps Gordon Strachan's men in third, two points clear of their opponents.

Jonathan Walters netted the opener for the home side from an offside position before Shaun Maloney's effort took a deflection off John O'Shea and crept into the bottom corner.

Not to be outdone by Lewandowski and Schurrle, Cristiano Ronaldo also netted a hat-trick as Portugal came from a goal down to win 3-2 at Armenia.

The hosts' Marcos Pizzelli opened the scoring with a stunning free-kick from 40 yards before Ronaldo took centre stage - his third coming courtesy of a sublime piece of control and thunderous finish.

Tiago was then sent off and Hrayr Mkoyan pulled one back, but Portugal held on and sit top of Group I, two points clear of Denmark, who defeated Serbia 2-0 at home despite a missed penalty from Daniel Agger.

In Group F, the top two of Romania and Northern Ireland played out a goalless draw in Belfast.

That result allowed Hungary - whose head coach Pal Dardai may have taken charge of his last game before concentrating on his duties at Hertha Berlin - to close the gap with a 1-0 away win over Finland, Zoltan Stieber netting the only goal.

Elsewhere in that group, Faroe Islands defeated Greece for a second time in the campaign as efforts from Hallur Hansson and Brandur Olsen helped them to a 2-1 success.