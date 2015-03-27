Euro 2016 Qualifying Wrap: Russia tie halted

The Group G encounter in Podgorica was halted for more than 30 minutes after Russia goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev was struck on the head by a flare thrown from the crowd.

Referee Deniz Aytekin had only just blown his whistle for the game to start, with the incident occurring in the first minute of the match.

The object looked to hit the head of Akinfeev, who immediately dropped to the floor and was taken off the field on a stretcher.

The match was then abandoned during the second half with the score at 0-0, shortly after Russia's Roman Shirokov had a penalty saved, with players from both sides becoming involved in a fracas before they left the pitch.

Here we take a look at all of Friday's qualifying action.

Group C

Leaders Slovakia made it five wins from as many games with a 3-0 home success against Luxembourg. Adam Nemec, Vladimir Weiss and Peter Pekarik all scored as they maintained their three-point lead on Spain.

The defending champions beat Ukraine 1-0 thanks to Alvaro Morata's first-half goal. But they had to defend resolutely after the break in a far from convincing performance. Spain's win moves them three points above Ukraine.

Friday's other match saw Belarus come from behind to beat Macedonia 2-1.

Group E

England maintained their perfect record in qualifying with a fifth win in a row. Wayne Rooney, Danny Welbeck, Raheem Sterling and debutant Harry Kane got the goals for Roy Hodgson's men in their comfortable success against fourth-placed Lithuania at Wembley.

Slovenia and Switzerland both remain six points behind England after recording big home wins. Six different players scored in Slovenia's 6-0 thrashing of San Marino, while Switzerland eased past Estonia 3-0.

Group G

Leaders Austria kept their four-point lead over Sweden as they cruised to a 5-0 win at Liechtenstein. Their closest rivals had to work harder for their victory, with both goals in their 2-0 win at Moldova - scored by Zlatan Ibrahimovic - coming in the second half.

A decision surrounding the result of Montenegro's game with Russia will be announced in due course, with an investigation likely.