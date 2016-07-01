Euro 2016 Social Round-Up: Wonderful Wales stun Belgium

Euro 2016 has been a story of the underdog, and Wales continued that narrative on Friday as they progressed to the semi-finals.

Wales fought back from a goal down in stunning fashion to shock one of the pre-tournament favourites Belgium and claim a 3-1 win.

Goals from Ashley Williams, Hal Robson-Kanu and Sam Vokes ensured an incredible victory for Wales at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy after Radja Nainggolan had put Belgium ahead.

They will now face Portugal, who secured a place in the semi-finals with a penalty shoot-out victory over Poland on Thursday, and Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to celebrate.

A photo posted by on

When you believe you achieve June 30, 2016

Despite seeing her nation eliminated, Polish tennis player Agnieszka Radwanska declared her pride at watching the performance one day prior.

So proud of our heroes July 1, 2016

And special thanks to Kuba Blaszcykowski who is still our hero and played a great tournamentJuly 1, 2016

With the biggest match in their history, a quarter-final with France, rapidly approaching, Eidur Gudjohnsen led a game of football-tennis during an Iceland training session.

Ungir vs gamlir

Ungir vs gamlir á æfingu í Annecy. Eiður Smári og Helgi Kolviðsson á móti Gylfa og Kolbeini.

Posted by RÚV Íþróttir on Thursday, 30 June 2016

Iceland booked their spot in the last eight with a 2-1 victory over England, and they shared the motivational video watched by the players ahead of that fixture. Inspiration stuff.

The video that Icelandic players watched before the game against England!Superb! July 1, 2016

The French squad have been getting up close with fans in attendance at a training session, kicking balls over to them as souvenirs.

Après l'entraînement ouvert au public, les Bleus sont allés distribuer des ballons pour remercier leurs supporters venus en nombre ! #FiersdetreBleus

Posted by Équipe de France de Football on Friday, 1 July 2016

Germany continued their preparations ahead of Saturday's quarter-final huge quarter-final against 2012 runners-up Italy, with Mesut Ozil seemingly eager to get out on the pitch.

Getting ready for tomorrow’s big game! July 1, 2016

A day without football is a day wasted July 1, 2016

Eden Hazard returned to the town where he made his name as Belgium took on Wales in the quarter-finals at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille.

Hazard: "Lille is where everything started for me. It is the city where I first became a pro." July 1, 2016

The Belgian fans were out in force to support their side, turning a square in Lille red.

On est chez nous !! July 1, 2016

But they were matched by a heavy Welsh presence.

The fans are out in force in ahead of at Stade Pierre Mauroy at ! July 1, 2016

Nainggolan's rocket put Belgium in front, with the midfielder developing a penchant for long-range goals at this tournament.

2 - Radja Nainggolan has scored his second goal at , both from outside the box. Ninja. July 1, 2016

But Nainggolan's effort was in vain as Wales produced a remarkable turnaround, Robson-Kanu's superb goal to make it 2-1 drawing praise from a man of a similar name.

Fantastic result and what a goal and skill Robson kanu and keep the name flying.congrats Wales all round team performanceJuly 1, 2016

Aaron Ramsey will miss the semi-finals after being booked, but that did not dampen his excitement at reaching the last four.

What a performance, to a man absolute quality. We have the best staff and fans in the world. SEMI FINALS...!!! July 1, 2016

Gareth Bale was similarly delighted at Wales' progression.

DON'T TAKE ME HOME!!!!!!! July 1, 2016

Bale will now go head to head with Real Madrid team-mate Ronaldo in the semi-final in Lyon.

This semi-final should be fun...July 1, 2016

Wales' showing earned praise from one of the country's most famous musical exports.

Wales I love you- I absolutely LOVE YOUJuly 1, 2016

The result lends further credence to Gareth Bale's claim Wales are Belgium's bogey team. It also should also leave the Belgian FA wondering if it can tolerate this and keep Marc Wilmots in charge.