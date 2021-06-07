Euro 2020: 20 reasons the first major tournament in three years will be worth the wait

Never have we needed an international tournament as much as Euro 2020. Bring on superstar strikers, upsets and the Tartan Army.

1. It HAS been a wait

Who even remembers the last World Cup? Wasn’t Robbie Williams/Morrissey at the opening ceremony? Exactly how long ago was this?

2. It's wide open

The last eight European Championships have had seven different winners, with another seven reaching the semi-finals or final. And none of them were current world no.1 Belgium, nor World Cup finalists Croatia.

3. Italy are back

Humiliatingly absent from Russia 2018, Italy go into May’s round of friendlies unbeaten in 25. Boss Roberto Mancini has the Azzurri’s best win percentage since the 1960s. Forza!

4. Group F (for Fun)

(Image credit: PA Images)

France vs Germany vs Portugal vs Hungary. Savage. The Magyars won’t roll over, either: they beat Iceland to qualify, then won promotion to the Nations League’s top tier.

5. The Golden Boot race

We’re unlikely to repeat the farce of Euro 2012, when Fernando Torres started two games but took home the Golden Boot as six joint-winners (three goals apiece) were separated by assists and minutes played. This year, Harry Kane is the bookies’ favourite, accompanied by the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo and Timo Werner, but Memphis Depay, Ciro Immobile and especially Romelu Lukaku – scorer of 300 career goals before his 28th birthday – all have a shot… which is sort of the point.

6. Zlatan's swansong (part 2)

“He might not fancy Russia 2018,” we wrote back in 2016. Ibrahimovic didn’t – but now he’s back, at 39, after five years away from international duty. If anyone’s destined for a big finish...

7. Scotland!

Their last tournament squad (France 98) featured a player born in the 1950s it was that long ago; this one will feature two of Europe’s best left-backs. Can Kieran Tierney play in goal?

8. Finland!

(Image credit: PA Images)

Don’t dismiss the newbies. The Eagle-Owls won their 2018-19 Nations League group, then decided they didn’t need a play-off and qualified anyway. Teemu Pukki netted in three consecutive 1-0 wins and followed that up with 10 goals in qualifying, while scoring 20 goals per season for Norwich. Quite useful, then.

9. Saturday, June 19

France battle Hungary before Portugal play Germany, then Spain face Poland and Robert Lewandowski. Weekend vibes.

10. Heavyweight England clashes

Gareth Southgate’s men bantered their way into a World Cup semi-final by avoiding top opposition (topposition). Not this time. France, Germany or Portugal await in England’s knockouts bracket, with Spain also lurking. Good! That’s what it’s all about.

11. Goals! Goals! Goals!

Hectic club schedule = tired defenders = entertainment.

12. Low's last high

(Image credit: PA Images)

Joachim Low has managed Germany for 15 years now – incredible, especially as they’ve been awful for the past five. Since making them world champions, Low has delivered Germany their first World Cup group-stage exit, a dismal Nations League relegation prevented only by UEFA’s rejig, and their biggest post-war defeat: a 6-0 reverse to Spain. He’s finally leaving, but not before a final shot at redemption.

13. The mascot

Skillzy’s a celebration of street football and, unlike Euro 2016’s mascot, doesn’t share his name with a pleasure aid.

14. Luck of the draw

Reducing 24 teams to 16 adds a pleasingly random element to what could otherwise become a procession for the favourites. For example, if Belgium should top their group, they’ll face the third-placed side from Group A, D, E or F – which could realistically be anyone from Slovakia or Scotland to Germany or France.

15. England v Scotland (on a Friday night)

Lock up your crossbars.

16. Goran Pandev

(Image credit: PA Images)

Critics disliked UEFA guaranteeing one minnow a place. We romantics see newbies North Macedonia – play-off conquerors of Kosovo and Georgia, who stunned Germany in World Cup qualifying in March – being captained by 2009-10 Champions League winner Goran Pandev. His goal sealed qualification, too. And he’s their all-time top goalscorer. And their record appearance-maker. And his academy produced more than one of his team-mates. Critics can do one.

17. Robert Lewandowski

North Macedonia are one of four teams captained at Euro 2020 by their record appearance-maker and goalscorer. Alongside MVPs Pandev, Cristiano Ronaldo and Marek Hamsik is Robert Lewandowski, leading Poland on the back of 100 Bayern Munich goals in two years. Which is too many goals, if anything, Clive. Robbed of last year’s Ballon d’Or, Lewy can channel his injustice into destroying international defences.

18. Bob Martin's wheel of tactics

Lukaku on the wing! Hazard at wing-back! Chadli in midfield! How will Roberto ‘Maverick’ Martinez follow his freeflow Belgian jazz from Russia 2018?

19. Summer of love

Next year’s World Cup finishes just before Christmas. Enjoy summer football while we can.

20. Cheers!

(Image credit: PA Images)

On that note, the highlight will simply be watching football with friends again – wherever and however that may be.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

NOW READ

OUR PICKS England Euro 2020 squad: FourFourTwo writers pick who they'd take this summer

IN-FORM Should Jesse Lingard make the England Euro 2020 squad?

REFS Euro 2020 referees: who are they, how are they selected and will VAR be in use?