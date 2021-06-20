Euro 2020 matchday 10: Wales reach last 16 despite defeat by indomitable Italy

Wales reached the last 16 at Euro 2020 after a gutsy display in a 1-0 defeat by Italy and Switzerland kept their own hopes alive after beating Turkey 3-1.

Rob Page’s Wales played the last 35 minutes with 10 men in Rome after Ethan Ampadu was shown a straight red card for a late challenge on Federico Bernardeschi.

Matteo Pessina scored the 39th-minute winner as Italy finished top of Group A, with Wales holding on to second place ahead of Switzerland on goal difference.

Switzerland had Welsh hearts racing by establishing a 2-0 interval lead against Turkey in Baku and trimming Wales’ goal difference advantage, but their qualification hopes now rest on being one of the four best third-placed sides.

Xherdan Shaqiri scored twice in Switzerland’s win over Turkey to keep his side’s hopes of progressing from the group alive.

The Liverpool forward Shaqiri gave Switzerland a 2-0 half-time lead after team-mate Haris Seferovic had opened the scoring and added his second after Irfan Kahveci’s long-range effort for Turkey had reduced the deficit.

The Swiss, beaten 3-0 by Italy last Wednesday after drawing 1-1 with Wales in their opening match, needed to win to stand any chance of progression.

Turkey head home after three straight defeats, having lost to both Italy and Wales without scoring.

Gareth Bale cannot hide his relief in his post-match interview after 10-man Wales held on to second place in Group A (Ryan Pierse/Pool via AP)

