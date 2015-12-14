Europa League: The draw in full
Two-time defending champions Sevilla were paired with Molde in Monday's Europa League round of 32 draw.
The draw for the Europa League round of 32 in full is:
Valencia v Rapid Vienna
Fiorentina v Tottenham
Borussia Dortmund v Porto
Fenerbahce v Lokomotiv Moscow
Anderlecht v Olympiacos
FC Midtjylland v Manchester United
Augsburg v Liverpool
Sparta Prague v Krasnodar
Galatasaray v Lazio
Sion v Braga
Shakhtar Donetsk v Schalke
Marseille v Athletic Bilbao
Sevilla v Molde
Sporting CP v Bayer Leverkusen
Villarreal v Napoli
St Etienne v Basel
The first legs will be played on February 18 with the returns on February 25.
