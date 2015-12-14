Europa League: The draw in full

The draw for the Europa League round of 32 in full is:

Valencia v Rapid Vienna

Fiorentina v Tottenham

Borussia Dortmund v Porto

Fenerbahce v Lokomotiv Moscow

Anderlecht v Olympiacos

FC Midtjylland v Manchester United

Augsburg v Liverpool

Sparta Prague v Krasnodar

Galatasaray v Lazio

Sion v Braga

Shakhtar Donetsk v Schalke

Marseille v Athletic Bilbao

Sevilla v Molde

Sporting CP v Bayer Leverkusen

Villarreal v Napoli

St Etienne v Basel

The first legs will be played on February 18 with the returns on February 25.