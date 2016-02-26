Europa League draw in full
Liverpool will meet Manchester United in the Europa League round of 16 while defending champions Sevilla take on final hosts Basel.
The draw for the European League round of 16 is:
Shakhtar Donetsk v Anderlecht
Basel v Sevilla
Villarreal v Bayer Leverkusen
Athletic Bilbao v Valencia
Liverpool v Manchester United
Sparta Prague v Lazio
Borussia Dortmund v Tottenham
Fenerbahce v Braga
The first legs will be played on March 10 with the returns on March 17.
