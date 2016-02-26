Trending

Europa League draw in full

Liverpool will meet Manchester United in the Europa League round of 16 while defending champions Sevilla take on final hosts Basel.

The draw for the European League round of 16 is:

Shakhtar Donetsk v Anderlecht

Basel v Sevilla

Villarreal v Bayer Leverkusen

Athletic Bilbao v Valencia

Liverpool v Manchester United

Sparta Prague v Lazio

Borussia Dortmund v Tottenham

Fenerbahce v Braga

The first legs will be played on March 10 with the returns on March 17.