European Super League: Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke has no plans to sell the club

Josh Kroenke told Arsenal fans that Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) do not intend to sell the club during a fans forum on Thursday.

Kroenke, the son of 73-year-old owner Stan, answered supporters’ questions alongside chief executive Vinai Venkatesham.

Kroenke fielded fierce criticism for the club’s involvement in the botched Super League, from which Arsenal withdrew on Tuesday.

The Kroenkes have long been unpopular owners among the Emirates Stadium faithful, and their ill-judged decision to sign up for the breakaway competition has further damaged their standing.

However, Kroenke told fans that KSE would not be walking away when he was asked whether he thought his family were “fit and proper owners” of the club.

"I believe we are fit to carry on in our position as custodians of Arsenal,” he said.

"We were put in a very difficult position by forces outside of the club. We have the same plans for summer that we had several weeks ago and I’m still excited about those.

"So I might be met with mistrust, I might be met with skepticism, but over time I hope to establish some sort of relationship with our supporter groups and show them that we are capable of taking our club forward.

“From a trust perspective, all of our trust was shredded this week. "I understand that, which is why I am here today to try and rebuild some sort of relationship with the supporters.

"You have my word. You are going to be seeing more of me. I know the trust has been shredded, but you are going to be seeing me try and rebuild that both now and in the future.

"I am not willing to answer that question because we have no intention of selling,” he added when asked when KSE might put Arsenal up for sale.

