Evans: Sterling's Anfield exit must be a done deal

Roy Evans thinks Liverpool's recent spending spree has been sanctioned because Raheem Sterling's big-money move away from Anfield is inevitable.

Manchester City have reportedly had two bids rejected for the 20-year-old winger, who has sparked intense speculation over his future on Merseyside after contract talks stalled.

While the Sterling saga threatens to rumble on, boss Brendan Rodgers has been busy overseeing a close-season squad overhaul that has resulted in James Milner, Danny Ings, Adam Bogdan, Joe Gomez and Roberto Firmino arriving, with Nathaniel Clyne strongly rumoured to be the next new signing.

Firmino cost an estimated £29million from Hoffenheim, Charlton Athletic pocketed a reported £3.5m for Gomez and Ings' fee following his switch from Burnley looks set to be decided by a tribunal.

And Evans, the former Liverpool manager, reckons the recent flurry of transfer activity at Liverpool is no coincidence.

Evans told talkSPORT: "If you look at the transfer market and the way it has been with the amount of players Liverpool have bought, I think that [Raheem Sterling's sale] must be in the equation.

"I don't think they would be spending the amount of money they have if they didn't feel Raheem Sterling was already a done deal to somewhere."

Liverpool have been by far the busiest Premier League team since the 2014-15 season ended and Evans added: "I like the idea that they're trying to do business early rather than wait until the end of the transfer window.

"There's been a lot going on of course – they've signed I think four or five already. I just hope they don't go to the situation last year where they ended up signing sort of eight or nine players and they become difficult to integrate.

"I hope they've been selective and done their homework on the players they've bought."