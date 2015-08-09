Even Real Madrid could not turn Bolasie - Pardew

Alan Pardew has cooled talk that Yannick Bolasie is about to swap Crystal Palace for Tottenham and says not even Real Madrid could unsettle the winger.

Bolasie impressed at Selhurst Park last season and helped the club to a top-10 finish in the Premier League.

His performances have seen him linked with a move away, with Spurs the latest club reported to be considering a move.

However, manager Pardew has no intention of selling Bolasie, who was only a substitute in Saturday's 3-1 win at Norwich City because he had trained sparingly during the week.

"It will need a lot of money from [Tottenham chairman] Daniel Levy," Pardew said.

"Let's put one thing straight, Yannick Bolasie is the nicest kid in the world. Real Madrid couldn't turn his head, he just does his work.

"He had three days training, I couldn't put him in as much as I wanted to. He gives us that X-factor, he excites me and I like watching him play.

"We were pleased he made a small contribution and it will be much bigger as it goes along."