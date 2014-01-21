Everton granted work permit for striker Traore
Everton have confirmed they have received a work permit for Lacina Traore ahead of the striker's proposed loan move from Monaco.
The Merseyside club have moved ahead of Premier League rivals West Ham in a bid to capture the giant Ivorian, who joined Monaco from Anzhi Makhachkala earlier this month and penned a four-and-half-year-deal.
Traore has yet to complete a temporary switch to Everton, but is now a step closer to joining Roberto Martinez's squad at Goodison Park.
A brief statement from Everton on Tuesday read: "Everton confirm it has been granted a work permit for Lacina Traore.
"Talks are ongoing with Monaco to secure the 23-year-old's services."
Martinez had previously confirmed his desire to sign Traore until the end of the season, with Monaco seemingly content to allow the forward to gain experience out on loan.
