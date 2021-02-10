Everton into FA Cup quarter-finals after nine goal thriller

Everton came out on top in a nine-goal FA Cup clash against Tottenham to reach the quarter-final with a thrilling and chaotic 5-4 extra-time victory on Wednesday.

Jose Mourinho named Harry Kane and Dele Alli on the bench, while in the only other change saw Serge Aurier replaced with Matt Doherty, with Gareth Bale left out of the squad.

Spurs managed to break the deadlock as early as the fourth minute when Son Heung-min whipped in an excellent delivery from the corner to pick out Davinson Sánchez, who leapt ahead of Sigurdsson to steer his header past Robin Olsen.

Everton finally found their rhythm after 17 minutes as the ball fell kindly to Richarlison in the box, but his shot is superbly saved by Sánchez before Godfrey had his effort from 20 yards saved by Hugo Lloris moments later.

The Toffees should’ve levelled maters two minutes later but Calvert-Lewin saw his shot deflected by Davies and onto the post.

Olsen came to his sides rescue in the 27th minute when he tipped Son’s first time strike over and out for a corner before producing other save two minutes later to deny Lamela.

Tottenham continued to dominate proceedings after 34 minutes of play and almost doubled their lead but Son shot is deflected just over the bar after being played through by Bergwijn.

Everton levelled matters in the 36th minute when Calvert-Lewin capitalised on a sloppy pass from Hojbjerg to fire the ball home.

The home side doubled their lead two minutes later when Calvert-Lewin flicked the ball to Richarlison, who blasted his low strike into the bottom corner.

Everton were then awarded a penalty in the 42nd minute after Calvert-Lewin was unintentionally tripped by Hojbjerg. Sigurdsson stepped up to calmly convert the spot kick.

Spurs managed to reduce the deficit in stoppage time after Son slipped Lamela through on goal before the Argentine nipped the ball over Olsen as the game went into the half time break.

The visitors managed to level matters in the 57th minute when Alderweireld’s glancing header towards goal, but Olsen partied his effort into the path of Sánchez, who slotted the ball home from close range.

Tottenham’s joy didn’t last long as Richarlison gave Everton the lead in the 69th minute after firing his effort into the far corner.

Spurs came close to making it 4-4 in the 74th minute as Son’s corner caused danger in the Everton box but Olsen managed to punch his corner out but only as far as Lamela, who blazed his effort over the bar.

Mourinho’s side managed to find an equaliser in the 83rd minute when Kane nodded home the ball from close range after latching on to a cross from Son.

However, Bernard broke Tottenham's hearts with a late goal in the second half of extra time to guide his side into the next round of the FC Cup.