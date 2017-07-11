Everton leave Barkley off pre-season tour

Ross Barkley will play no part in Everton's pre-season tour, with a new contract still to be signed.

A groin injury has prevented the midfielder from joining his team-mates on their trip to Tanzania.

However, the England international's future at Goodison Park is far from secure, as he enters the final year of his contract. Everton manager Ronald Koeman said in May that Barkley would be sold if he did not agree new terms.

The Toffees have been one of the Premier League's most active clubs in recent weeks, making five senior signings, including those of Davy Klaassen and Wayne Rooney in areas that Barkley typically operates in.

Rooney and Klaassen will be involved, as will Michael Keane, but Jordan Pickford and Sandro Ramirez remain on holiday after playing at the European Under-21 Championship.

Manchester United and Tottenham have been credited with an interest in Barkley, who scored five goals and assisted nine more in 36 Premier League games last term.