Everton legends Royle and Unsworth to oversee final game of the season

Everton have confirmed that former players David Unsworth and Joe Royle will take over the managerial duties for the final game of the season following the departure of Roberto Martinez.

The Spaniard, who took the helm at Goodison Park in June 2013, was relieved of his duties on Thursday following another disappointing season for the Merseysiders after they were beaten 3-0 by Sunderland on Wednesday.

Frank de Boer has been installed as the bookmaker's favourite to take the job after the Dutchman left his managerial post at Ajax.

Wednesday's result confirmed the relegation of both Newcastle United and Norwich City, with Alex Neil’s men the opponents for Everton in the final round of Premier League fixtures.

And Everton have now revealed that Unsworth, who has managed the Under-21s over the last two campaigns, and former player and manager Royle will take charge for Sunday's fixture.

Former Everton schoolboy Unsworth made 350 first-team appearances over two spells at the club, and was a key figure in the side that last claimed silverware with an FA Cup triumph in 1995 – managed by Royle, who made over 270 appearances as a player between 1966 and 1974.

Everton, who sit in 12th place, head into the Norwich clash on the back of claiming just one win from their last 10 Premier League fixtures.