Everton to make late call on Barry and McCarthy

Everton midfielders James McCarthy and Gareth Barry will undergo late fitness tests ahead of Tuesday's League Cup quarter-final against Middlesbrough.

McCarthy was withdrawn after 67 minutes of Saturday's pulsating 3-3 Premier League draw with AFC Bournemouth owing to a groin problem, while Barry is nursing a shin complaint having completed the match at the Vitality Stadium.

"We'll have a clear picture of James McCarthy's injury later today – and also Gareth Barry, who picked up a shin injury," manager Roberto Martinez said on Monday.

England left-back Leighton Baines is yet to feature in a competitive match this season, but travelled with the squad down to Bournemouth and Martinez is encouraged by his progress.

"Baines trained well yesterday," he said.

"He is medically fit now and it's just making sure we get the right feeling and he has confidence."

Martinez added that goalkeeper Joel Robles would be recalled for another League Cup outing having impressed during the last-16 penalty shoot-out win over Norwich City.

He said: "Joel Robles was man of the match in the previous round. He will start the game tomorrow."