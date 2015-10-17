Everton pay tribute after club legend Kendall passes away

Everton have paid tribute to legendary former player and manager Howard Kendall after he died at the age of 69 on Saturday.

Kendall played for the club between 1967 and 1974, winning the First Division title in 1970. Along with Colin Harvey and Alan Ball, midfielder Kendall formed one part of Everton's 'Holy Trinity' and is thought of as one of their best ever players.

He had three spells as manager at Goodison Park, firstly between 1981 and 1987 when he oversaw Everton's greatest period of success as they won the league twice, as well as the FA Cup and European Cup Winners' Cup.

An Everton statement published on their official website read: "It is with great sadness that Everton Football Club has learned of the passing of Howard Kendall.

"The most successful manager in the history of the club and one of the greatest players to pull on the Everton jersey. He passed away in hospital in Southport this morning at the age of 69, surrounded by loved ones.

"The thoughts of everyone associated with the Club are with Howard’s family at this difficult time and it would be appreciated if everyone could respect their request for privacy."

Kendall also played for Preston North End, Birmingham City, Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers.

As well as his three spells as manager at Everton, he also coached the likes of Athletic Bilbao, Manchester City and Blackburn.

Gary Lineker, who played for Everton under Kendall in the 1985-86 season, wrote on Twitter: "Saddened to hear that Howard Kendall has passed away. Brilliantly managed the best club side I ever played for at Everton. Great bloke."

Ex-Liverpool boss Kenny Dalglish, who was in charge in his first spell at Anfield while Kendall was at Goodison Park, said: "Very very sad news about Howard Kendall. Total respect for him as a player manager and person. Fantastic character. Be sadly missed. A legend."