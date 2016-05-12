Everton perfect for Frank de Boer, says brother Ronald

Frank de Boer would be the perfect fit for Everton and the Dutchman has a burning desire to manage in the Premier League, according to his brother Ronald.

The Toffees sacked Roberto Martinez on Thursday after falling to their 13th defeat of the league season against Sunderland.

With Frank de Boer having stepped down from the Ajax job this week after missing out on a fifth Eredivisie title at the helm, he has been linked with the Goodison Park vacancy.

His twin sibling Ronald told Sky Sports News: "Frank is interested in the Everton job, but it's not up to him to make the move. That's up to the club.

"In my eyes he's the right man for that job. He thought he was going to fulfil his ambition of managing in the Premier League, but talks with Tottenham collapsed at the last minute.

"When you see what [Ronald] Koeman has done at Southampton, I would argue Frank is at least as good as him when you see what he has achieved at Ajax.

"I think Everton would be a good fit for Frank. It's the sort of club where he'd be given the chance to show his qualities and do something special.

"He made up his mind to leave Ajax two months ago because he needed a change."

Ajax finished second this season, losing out to PSV after a shock last-day draw with relegation-threatened De Graafschap.