Everton sack Martinez

Everton have sacked manager Roberto Martinez following a poor end to the Premier League season, the club have confirmed.

Martinez took over from David Moyes at Goodison Park ahead of the 2013-14 season, leading Everton to a fifth-place finish and their best Premier League points haul in his maiden campaign.

However, Everton slipped to 11th last term and the pressure has been steadily mounting on the former Wigan Athletic boss following a poor run of form in the top flight.

The Toffees have won just once in their past 10 Premier League matches, with the Goodison Park faithful vocal in their disapproval at recent games, while a protest was reportedly planned for the club's end of season awards on Thursday, which the club have now decided to postpone.

Everton Football Club regrets to announce that Roberto Martinez has left his position as First Team Manager with immediate effect.May 12, 2016

Everton have particularly struggled at home this campaign with the club winning only five league matches on their own turf - their worst return in Premier League history.

Runs to the FA and League Cup semi-finals were not enough to save Martinez, who had spoken recently about his confidence of turning around Everton's ailing fortunes.

However, a dismal showing in Wednesday's 3-0 defeat at Sunderland proved the final nail in his coffin with Everton choosing to wield the axe before Sunday's final match of the season against Norwich City.

A statement on Everton's official website read: "The chairman and the board of directors would like to place on record their thanks for the dedication and commitment Roberto has shown during his three seasons with the club.

"Roberto has been a great ambassador for the club, conducting himself, at all times, with the utmost integrity and dignity. He secured the club its highest ever Premier League points total, a place in the last 16 of the Europa League and appearances in both domestic cup semi-finals.

"He has also played a key role in the development of several young players, managing their progression to the Everton first team and international honours.

"Following the departure of Roberto Martinez, the club's end of season awards, due to be held at St George's Hall tonight, has been postponed.

"Roberto has show great commitment and dignity throughout his time at Everton and the club feels it should reciprocate by rescheduling the event. The club hopes that those due to attend would agree that the planned celebration would be inappropriate in the circumstances."