Everton sign Fabian Delph from Manchester City

Everton have signed midfielder Fabian Delph from Manchester City on a three-year deal.

The 29-year-old England international, who joined City from Aston Villa in 2015, joins for an undisclosed fee.

He told Everton’s website: “Every time I have played against Everton, whether it was home or away, straight away the first thing that comes to mind when you see the fans is passion.

✅ High Quality✅ Experience✅ Hunger✅ Ambition— Everton (@Everton) July 15, 2019

“You are always going to hear Evertonians and I’m excited to play at home and hear them when I am playing.”

Delph added: “I’m really happy to be here, I’m going to give absolutely everything – nothing less than 100 per cent.

“Hopefully we can push together, fans and players, to do something special.”

The midfielder, who has been utilised at left-back by Pep Guardiola during his time at City, began his career at Leeds before spending six years with Aston Villa.

Fabian Delph has 20 England caps (Tim Goode/PA)

Delph has been part of the Manchester City squad that has won successive Premier League titles in the past two seasons and Everton manager Marco Silva hopes he can bring some of that experience to the Toffees’ dressing room.

“When I look to bring a new player into our squad, the first thing I look for above all the other things is quality and Fabian is a player with high quality,” Silva said.

“But what they can bring to our dressing room is also important and if you can put those two things together then that can only be good for the club.”