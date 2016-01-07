Everton sign Grasshoppers striker Tarashaj

Everton have completed the signing of forward Shani Tarashaj from Grasshopper Zurich on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

The 20-year-old striker will be loaned back to the Swiss side until the end of the season to allow him to complete his national service.

Tarashaj broke into the Grasshoppers first team in the 2014-15 season and has developed into a key player during this campaign, scoring eight times in 18 Swiss Super League appearances.

He will join up with Everton's squad at the end of the campaign having signed a contract that will keep him at Goodison Park until June 2020.

Tarashaj told Everton TV: "It is a dream for me to sign here at Everton. I am proud and so happy to be here."

Manager Roberto Martinez was thrilled to land a player who he is certain will go on to have a big future in the game.

He said: "Shani is an enormous young talent in Swiss football who, without a doubt, will have a great future. We are delighted to have found a young player who believes that our club is the perfect step for him to enhance his quality and to grow his career.

"He fits in really well to our style and the way we want to play the game. He is a family boy, hungry and he is desperate to fight for his place in our talented young squad.

"I am delighted we have been able to act quickly and secure the deal for Shani which means that, due to his national service commitments, he will be able to be part of our first team squad from next season.

"Grasshopper have been very professional and the deal has been conducted in an exemplary way."

Tarashaj has played for Switzerland at Under-21 level but is also eligible to represent Albania.