Everton transfer news: James Rodriguez’s departure held up by huge deal signed under Carlo Ancelotti

James Rodriguez remains at Everton after potential suitors were unable to match the deal he agreed when moving to Goodison Park last year.

According to Football Insider, the Colombian international’s wage of £250,000-a-week makes him one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League.

This was the major factor in Everton’s failure to sell Rodriguez in the last transfer window, despite new manager Rafael Benitez making it clear that he was free to leave the club.

The former Monaco and Real Madrid playmaker made a brilliant start last season, but this soon faded amid a series of injury problems.

As Everton topped the table after going unbeaten in their first five games, Rodriguez registered three goals and three assists.

Inconsistency then took over as Carlo Ancelotti’s side struggled at home and slipped back into mid-table, finishing a disappointing tenth.

The Italian manager was influential in Rodriguez’s decision to join the Toffees, having struck up a great relationship during their time together at the Bernabeu.

In 2017, he moved on loan to Bayern Munich to be reunited with Ancelotti, who wanted to help the attacking midfielder to rediscover some of his best form.

Despite Ancelotti’s sacking, Rodriguez still scored 14 goals in 43 games as the German giants won consecutive Bundesliga titles.

His arrival at Everton was considered a major coup, and he showed several flashes of brilliance, but the club are looking to scale back their spending under Benitez.

Although Rodriguez is considered a luxury they can ill afford, attempts to get him off the wage bill have so far proved unsuccessful.

The 30-year-old’s contract expires next summer and he has yet to make an appearance for Everton since Ancelotti’s departure.

Benitez has prioritised reliability, work rate and tactical discipline, as exemplified by signings such as Andros Townsend and Salomon Rondon, instead.